8 months ago
BRIEF-Ferragamo takes full control of South East Asia distribution JV
December 20, 2016 / 1:38 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ferragamo takes full control of South East Asia distribution JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo says:

* bought from Trinity Luxury Brands Holdings the remaining 20 percent in a distribution joint-venture in Korea and South East Asia

* The four companies object of the deal are based in Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand of SEAK area joint venture

* Acquisition part of joint-venture agreement signed in 2012, including a put/call option for the 20 percent stake

* Ferragamo counts 70 stores in Korea and South East Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

