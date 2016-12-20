Dec 20 Italy's UniCredit:

* credit rating agency S&P affirms the lender's ratings at "BBB-/A-3", outlook stable, after strategic plan presentation

* S&P says in a statement that if plan executed it will have "a positive impact on UniCredit's financial profile though this is unlikely to be sufficient to rate the bank above the BBB- long-term sovereign credit rating on Italy" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)