BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 20 Italy's UniCredit:
* credit rating agency S&P affirms the lender's ratings at "BBB-/A-3", outlook stable, after strategic plan presentation
* S&P says in a statement that if plan executed it will have "a positive impact on UniCredit's financial profile though this is unlikely to be sufficient to rate the bank above the BBB- long-term sovereign credit rating on Italy" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg