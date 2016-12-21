TREASURIES-Yields rise on stronger data, before supply

(Adds consumer spending data, auction details, updates prices) * US GDP, capital goods orders improve * Treasury to sell $88 bln supply next week NEW YORK, Dec 22 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after data showed improving economic growth, and as investors prepared for new Treasury supply next week. Data showed that the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its best performance in two years, amid solid consumer spendi