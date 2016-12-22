FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
December 22, 2016 / 8:06 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - UniCredit says:

* Selected joint bookrunners for 13 billion euro share issue

* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale

* UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley and UBS will act as structuring advisers

* BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Mediobanca will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners

* Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs and HSBC will act as co-global coordinators and joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Crispian Balmer)

