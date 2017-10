Dec 23 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali says:

* Has exercised early redemption option on a perpetual bond worth 1.25 billion euros

* Early redemption will take place on Feb. 8, 2017

* Bond has already been refinanced through a subordinated bond issued in June for an overall amount of 850 million euros