FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Ferragamo signs patent tax deal with Italian authorities
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
December 29, 2016 / 4:57 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ferragamo signs patent tax deal with Italian authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Salvatore Ferragamo says:

* signs preliminary agreement over patents with Italian tax authorities

* deal defines method for calculation of the quota of income exempt from income taxes for the purposes of the so-called Patent Box regime in relation to the direct use of intangibles

* Patent Box is a tax relief regime for the benefit of Italian enterprises producing income through the direct use or the licensing to third parties of intellectual property rights

* company estimates tax benefits for fiscal year 2015 deriving from Patent Box deal to be material and price sensitive

* tax benefits from Patent Box for 2015 and 2016 to be booked in 2016 annual accounts and used in one go for the payment of the income taxes due for the same year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.