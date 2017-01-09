BRIEF-Brunello Cucinelli sees double-digit profit, sales growth in 2017

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Brunello Cucinelli says:

* expects double-digit growth for 2017 revenues and profits

* full-year 2016 revenues at 456 million euros, up 10.1 percent at current exchange rates, 10.4 percent at constant currencies

* like-for-like retail sales in 2016 up 3.9 percent

* sales in Greater China up 21.8 percent last year, in Italy up 7.3 percent in same period

* says expects double-digit growth for 2016 full-year profits

* net financial debt down to 51 million euros at the end of December 2016, from 56.4 million euros previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)