FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Vivendi paid over 1 bln euros to buy 25.7 pct of Mediaset-filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
January 13, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Vivendi paid over 1 bln euros to buy 25.7 pct of Mediaset-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Vivendi:

* The French media group paid over 1.17 billion euros to buy a 25.7 percent stake in Italian private broadcaster Mediaset between Dec. 13 and Dec. 22, a regulatory filing shows

* The group led by Vincent Bollore' said on Dec. 12 it held 3.01 percent of Mediaset's and planned to buy between 10-20 percent of the Italian group.

* It currently holds 28.8 percent of the Milan-based TV group, or 29.94 pct of the voting rights. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.