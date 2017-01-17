BRIEF-Italy regulator says investigation over Vivendi still ongoing

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italy's communications authority AGCOM says:
* Investigation over Vivendi's stake-building in Mediaset is still ongoing
* Carrying out all checks required for the technical, judicial and market analysis
* Investigation will close within 120 days, which can be extended by further 60 days
* A potential takeover offer for Italian broadcaster by France's Vivendi would not be "judicially acceptable" for AGCOM, daily la Repubblica reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)