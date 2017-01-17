FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Italy regulator says investigation over Vivendi still ongoing
January 17, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Italy regulator says investigation over Vivendi still ongoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italy's communications authority AGCOM says:

* Investigation over Vivendi's stake-building in Mediaset is still ongoing

* Carrying out all checks required for the technical, judicial and market analysis

* Investigation will close within 120 days, which can be extended by further 60 days

* A potential takeover offer for Italian broadcaster by France's Vivendi would not be "judicially acceptable" for AGCOM, daily la Repubblica reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

