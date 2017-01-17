FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
January 17, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles:

* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications

* Move follows accusations released last week by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency against Fiat Chrysler of illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected

* DBRS says Fiat Chrysler's ability to absorb any remotely foreseeable costs appears quite considerable; however, any significant costs could considerably undermine the Company's current business plan

* DBRS says will assess ongoing developments, including any additional actions taken by regulatory authorities in the U.S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

