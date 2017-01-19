FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediaset shares down 1.3 pct after new pay-TV strategy presentation
January 19, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mediaset shares down 1.3 pct after new pay-TV strategy presentation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset :

* Shares are down 1.3 percent in early trade after the group presented its 2020 targets and a new strategy for its pay-TV arm

* The company is open to an accord with Vivendi that supports growth for the Italian broadcaster, its chief executive said in an interview with Italian daily la Repubblica

* On Wednesday the TV group said it is ready to scale down pay-TV and stop broadcasting soccer if it becomes too costly.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

