Jan 19 (Reuters) - Banca Ifis says:

* has bought non-performing loan portfolio from a leading Italian bank with a nominal value of more than 1 billion euros

* portfolio made up of more than 39,000 positions, comprising around 650 million euros of unsecured corporate assets

* remainder of portfolio made up of retail unsecured assets