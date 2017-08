Jan 20 (Reuters) - Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni says:

* Carried out repo transaction with the controlling company of Veneto Banca for 300 million euros

* Repo deal has a 2 week duration

* Veneto Banca has been authorised to tap state guarantee for further bond issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)