7 months ago
BRIEF-UniCredit says to post 2016 net loss of around 11.8 bln euros
January 30, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-UniCredit says to post 2016 net loss of around 11.8 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - UniCredit says:

* expects to post a net loss of around 11.8 billion euros for 2016

* adjusted for one-off items, 2016 net financial result would have been positive

* has taken into account additional negative one-off items amounting to around 1 billion euros to be booked in 2016 accounts

* One-off items result from higher writedowns on Atlante fund investment and on some equity stakes, extraordinary contribution to the national resolution fund and deferred tax assets

* expects to restore CET 1 ratio within regulatory requirements after rights issue

* confirms target for 2019 CET 1 ratio above 12.5 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

