7 months ago
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-CNH Industrial Q4 industrial activities operating profit down 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial says:

* Q4 net sales of industrial activities $6.68 billion, in line with analysts expectations

* Q4 operating profit of industrial activities $412 million vs $430 million analysts consensus in a Reuters poll

* Q4 operating margin of industrial activities falls to 6.2 percent from 8.2 percent

* Net industrial debt $1.6 billion at end-December

* To pay dividend of 0.11 euros per share over 2016 results

* Sees 2017 revenues of industrial activities at $23-$24 billion

* Sees net debt at between $1.4-$1.6 billion at end-2017

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS at $0.39-$0.41

* Will take a restructuring charge of approximately $100 million in 2017 as part of efficiency programme; expects the programme to generate savings of approximately $60 million in 2017 and $80 million on an annualized basis

* Shares in CNH weaken after results, down 0.95 percent by 1357 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

