FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ferragamo's 2016 sales up 1 pct thanks to currencies
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 31, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ferragamo's 2016 sales up 1 pct thanks to currencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo says:

* 2016 revenues 1.438 billion euros versus Thomson Reuters estimate of 1.42 billion euros

* Revenues up 1 percent at current exchange rates, fell 2 percent at constant currencies

* Q4 revenue rose 4 percent at current exchange rates, up 1 percent at constant currencies, retail sales confirmed and strengthened such trend in January 2017

* Sales in top market Asia-Pacific rose more than 4 pct at current exchange rates in Q4 despite Hong Kong weakness

* Sales in Europe fell 2 percent at current exchange rates in Q4, rose 7 percent in North America

* Retail sales rose more than 2 percent at constant exchange rates in Q4. Wholesale revenues up 3 pct in Q4 at current exchange rates. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.