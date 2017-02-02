FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Italy's Campari buys Bulldog Gin for $58 million
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
February 2, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Italy's Campari buys Bulldog Gin for $58 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Italian beverage group Davide Campari says:

* signed agreement to acquire Bulldog London Dry Gin for $55 million plus working capital and assumed liabilities for $3.4 million

* agreement foresees possibility of an earn-out payable upon achievement of certain sales volumes according to agreed volume targets

* Campari has distributed Bulldog since 2014

* Closing expected by mid-February 2017

* Bulldog gin had sales of 11 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

