BRIEF-Italy's Campari buys Bulldog Gin for $58 million

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Italian beverage group Davide Campari says:

* signed agreement to acquire Bulldog London Dry Gin for $55 million plus working capital and assumed liabilities for $3.4 million

* agreement foresees possibility of an earn-out payable upon achievement of certain sales volumes according to agreed volume targets

* Campari has distributed Bulldog since 2014

* Closing expected by mid-February 2017

* Bulldog gin had sales of 11 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)