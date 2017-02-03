BRIEF-Arab Investors Union Company for Real Estates Developing FY loss widens
Feb 5 Arab Investors Union Company For Real Estates Developing Psc
Feb 3 Intesa Sanpaolo says:
* board authorises sale of 4.88 percent stake in Bank of Italy
* to sell shareholding in Bank of Italy capital for around 366 million euros
* following stake sale its holding in Bank of Italy to drop to 27.81 percent
* Lender plans to reduce its Bank of Italy stake to no more than 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Feb 5 Arab Investors Union Company For Real Estates Developing Psc
* UK banks must separate retail, investment banking operations
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage: