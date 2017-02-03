BRIEF-Zara Investment Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit 1.7 million dinars versus net loss 2.3 million dinars year ago
Feb 3 Salvatore Ferragamo:
* Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo tells reporters he rules out family selling stake in company
* The family investment vehicle holds almost 58 percent of the group, single family members hold an additional 10 percent of company shares Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* FY net profit 1.7 million dinars versus net loss 2.3 million dinars year ago
MILAN, Feb 5 Italy's top insurer Generali will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the 3 percent stake it bought in Intesa Sanpaolo in January to fend off unwanted interest from the bank, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON/BEIRUT A U.S. appeals court late on Saturday denied a request from the Department of Justice to immediately restore an immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.