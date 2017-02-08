UPDATE 2-Commerzbank Q4 results ahead of expectations
* Expects 2017 flat cost base, higher shipping provisions (Adds shares up in premarket trading)
Feb 8 Luxury online retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter:
* Shares automatically suspended after falling 3.8 percent
* The group posted a rise in fourth quarter and full year sales, in line with expectations, and confirmed 2017 revenue guidance. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said it is closing some stores and increasing use of customer data to improve results after cutting its full-year sales and profit forecasts after posting its sixth straight quarter of same-store sales declines.
Feb 8 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday stayed an order that would have blocked Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA from selling their cholesterol drug, Praluent, while they appeal the order.