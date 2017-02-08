Feb 8 Credito Emiliano says:

* Phased-in CET1 ratio at end-2016 at 13.15 percent, fully phased at 11.9 pct

* 2016 net profit 132 mln euros, down from 166 mln euros in 2015 hit by contributions to banking rescue funds

* Net interest income up 4 pct y-o-y, services income down 5.5 pct y-o-y

* Loan writedowns fell 35.2 percent y-o-y to 74 mln euros

* Paid 37 mln euro gross contribution to national resolution fund and deposit guarantee fund

* Invested 40 mln euros in information technologies

* Direct funding from clients up 10 pct year-on-year

* Client loans up 4.6 pct year-on-year