* Phased-in CET1 ratio at end-2016 at 13.15 percent, fully
phased at 11.9 pct
* 2016 net profit 132 mln euros, down from 166 mln euros in
2015 hit by contributions to banking rescue funds
* Net interest income up 4 pct y-o-y, services income down
5.5 pct y-o-y
* Loan writedowns fell 35.2 percent y-o-y to 74 mln euros
* Paid 37 mln euro gross contribution to national resolution
fund and deposit guarantee fund
* Invested 40 mln euros in information technologies
* Direct funding from clients up 10 pct year-on-year
* Client loans up 4.6 pct year-on-year
