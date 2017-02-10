BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
(Corrects Feb. 9 item to make clear that unchanged dividend is only an estimate for the purposes of calculating CET1 capital adequacy ratio)
Feb 9 Italy's Credito Emiliano:
* CET1 ratio based on dividend payout for 2016 results estimated as stable versus 2015 - slide
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing