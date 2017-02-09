UPDATE 3-Sears says to cut $1 bln in costs, shares surge 40 pct
* Shares rise as much as 40 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
Feb 9 Mediobanca:
* Shares in the investment bank rise more than 3 percent after results
* The stock is up 2 percent at 0807 GMT
* The company said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit almost doubled, lifted by stronger revenues and cost cuts. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 40 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
* Seattle Genetics' stock down 4 pct (Adds details from conf call, recasts; updates shares)
Feb 10 Immunomedics Inc said it entered into a licensing deal for its cancer treatment with Seattle Genetics Inc for a potential payment of up to about $2 billion.