Feb 10 UnipolSai Assicurazioni says:

* 2016 net profit 527 million euros from 738 million euros a year earlier which benefited from asset reallocation gains

* proposes to pay 2016 dividend of 0.125 euros per ordinary share

* consolidated Solvency II margin based on economic capital end 2016 at 209 percent, individual Solvency II margin 240 percent

* makes 19.5 million euro writedown on Atlante 1 fund investment, equal to 24 percent of investment