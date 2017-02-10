Feb 10 Italy's UBI Banca says:

* 2016 net loss 830.2 million euros

* Q4 net loss 75.6 million euros

* fully-loaded CET 1 ratio at 11.22 percent end-2016 versus 11.28 percent end-September

* makes net writedown on Atlante fund investment of 52.9 million euros

* to pay 2016 cash dividend of 0.11 euros per share

* sees "strong improvement" in 2017 results versus 2016

* net impairment losses on loans in 2016 were 1.57 billion euros versus 802.6 million euros in 2015