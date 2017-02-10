UPDATE 1-Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
Feb 10 Italy's UBI Banca says:
* 2016 net loss 830.2 million euros
* Q4 net loss 75.6 million euros
* fully-loaded CET 1 ratio at 11.22 percent end-2016 versus 11.28 percent end-September
* makes net writedown on Atlante fund investment of 52.9 million euros
* to pay 2016 cash dividend of 0.11 euros per share
* sees "strong improvement" in 2017 results versus 2016
* net impairment losses on loans in 2016 were 1.57 billion euros versus 802.6 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund