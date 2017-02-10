Feb 10 Italy's newly-merged Banco BPM says:

* 2016 net loss 1.6 bln euros

* Phased-in CET1 ratio end-2016 at 12.3 percent; fully loaded 11.4 pct

* Loan writedowns in 2016 at 2.96 bln euros

* Problem loan coverage ratio 48 percent, bad loan coverage ratio 60 percent

* Wrote down contribution to banking rescue fund Atlante by a total of 59.8 million euros

* Booked goodwill impairment of 279 million euros

* Direct funding at former Banco Popolare down 2 pct year-on-year in 2016, current accounts and deposits up 15 percent y-o-y