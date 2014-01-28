FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish central bank signals tightening as January inflation higher
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 28, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish central bank signals tightening as January inflation higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Tuesday the bank had signaled tightening at its last monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting as inflation in January may be higher than expected.

At that meeting on Jan. 21, the bank left its key rates unchanged but announced what effectively amounted to a rate increase by the back door, saying it would fund the interbank market at 9 percent on “additional tightening” days.

Since then, a plunging lira has forced the bank to call an interim MPC meeting later on Tuesday at which it could raise interest rates. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Daren Butler; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.