NEW ISSUE-Axis Bank plans to raise 15 bln rupees via bonds-sources
February 24, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 6 years ago

NEW ISSUE-Axis Bank plans to raise 15 bln rupees via bonds-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank plans
to raise 15 billion rupees ($306.1 million) via lower tier-II
bonds at 9.30 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the
deal said on Friday.    	
($1 = 49 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting By Archana Narayanan)

