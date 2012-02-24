NEW ISSUE-Axis Bank plans to raise 15 bln rupees via bonds-sources

Feb 24 (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank plans to raise 15 billion rupees ($306.1 million) via lower tier-II bonds at 9.30 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Archana Narayanan)