April 30 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :

Cuts national roaming tariffs

Incoming call rates reduced up to 40 percent

Outgoing local call rates cut up to 20 percent on roaming

Outgoing inter circle call rates reduced up to 23 percent

Local SMS rates cut up to 75 percent

SMS inter circle rates cut up to 74 percent

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mumbai newsroom)