May 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

* Says eases requirement of additional factor of authentication for small-value card present transactions

* Says relaxation permitted for a maximum value of 2,000 rupees per transaction

* Permits non-banking finance companies to undertake ready forward contracts in corporate debt securities (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)