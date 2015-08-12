FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cabinet approves telecoms spectrum sharing - government statement
August 12, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India cabinet approves telecoms spectrum sharing - government statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) -

* India cabinet approves guidelines on telecoms spectrum sharing - government statement

* Indian government says leasing of telecom spectrum will not be permitted

* Indian government says all access spectrum including traded spectrum will be sharable provided that both licensees are having spectrum in the same band

* Indian govt says spectrum usage charges (SUC) rate of each of the licensees post sharing shall increase by 0.5 percent of aggregate gross revenue Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1UCVfrs (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)

