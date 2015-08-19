BRIEF-India's Piramal Fund Management says to exit Mumbai residential project investment

Aug 19 (Reuters) -

* India’s Piramal Fund Management says to exit its 2 billion rupees equity investment in Mumbai residential project at IRR of 24 percent Source text for Eikon: [Piramal Fund Management (“PFM”) has termsheeted an exit of its equity investment of 200 crore rupees into Omkar 1973, a luxury residential development in Worli, Mumbai. The investment, made between August and December 2011 by Indiareit Domestic Scheme IV will be exited at an IRR of 24 percent.] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aditi Shah)