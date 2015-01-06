FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares fall more than 1 pct amid global risk aversion
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2015 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares fall more than 1 pct amid global risk aversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday to head towards their biggest daily fall in nearly three weeks, tracking lower global shares amid an unrelenting slide in oil prices and political uncertainty in Greece.

ICICI Bank lost 1.7 percent, while Infosys fell 1.6 percent.

The BSE index fell as much as 1.84 percent while the broader NSE index fell as much 1.77 percent, heading to their biggest fall since Dec. 16. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.