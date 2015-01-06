Indian shares fall more than 1 pct amid global risk aversion

MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday to head towards their biggest daily fall in nearly three weeks, tracking lower global shares amid an unrelenting slide in oil prices and political uncertainty in Greece.

ICICI Bank lost 1.7 percent, while Infosys fell 1.6 percent.

The BSE index fell as much as 1.84 percent while the broader NSE index fell as much 1.77 percent, heading to their biggest fall since Dec. 16. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)