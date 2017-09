May 15 (Reuters) - India Dena Bank Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Kumar says

* Q4 slippages were 10.25 billion rupees

* Restructured 12.65 billion rupees loans in Q4

* Don’t see any major account slipping to non-performing asset

* Aims for 15 percent loan growth in FY16 (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)