FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India Wockhardt exec: hope to resolve FDA concerns about Chikalthana, Waluj plants in current FY
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 29, 2015 / 5:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India Wockhardt exec: hope to resolve FDA concerns about Chikalthana, Waluj plants in current FY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - India’s Wockhardt

* Exec says hopes to come up with early FDA resolutions for Chikalthana and Waluj plants in western india

* Exec says pressure on US business to continue until FDA issues are resolved

* Exec says have offered Shendra facility in western India for FDA inspection, awaiting response

* Exec says expects to file 15 new drug applications in the US every year

* Exec says hopes to resolve FDA concerns about Chikalthana and Waluj plants in current fiscal year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.