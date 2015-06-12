FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reliance industries chief says Jio telecoms services to launch this year
#Intel
June 12, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Reliance industries chief says Jio telecoms services to launch this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - * Chairman says will see full benefit of investment cycle from FY17 onwards

* Reliance Industries chief says will invest 2 trillion rupees in new capacities over next 12-18 months - Bloomberg TV India

* Reliance industries chief says plan to recommission all retail fuel outlets by end of fy16

* Reliance industries chief says hopeful government will address issues in exploration and production sector

* Reliance industries chief says will optimise our investments in shale gas joint ventures to maximise value

* Reliance industries chief says will expand retail presence to more than 900 cities by next year

* Reliance Industries Chief Says Reliance Retail To Scale Up E Commerce business

* Reliance industries chief says expanding jio to cover 80 percent of india’s population by end of 2015

* Reliance industries chief says jio will have 100 percent nationwide coverage in next three years

* Reliance industries chief says over next few months jio will test launch

* Reliance industries chief says fy17 will be the first full year of commercial operations for jio

* Reliance industries chief says sees 4g lte devices available at under 4000 rupees by end 2015

* Reliance industries chief says jio chat has over 1 million active users

* Reliance industries chief says jio will launch new smartphone applications in next few months

* Reliance industries chief says working on jio money, a digital payment system Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mumbai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
