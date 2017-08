Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Bharti Airtel says acquires 173.8 MHz spectrum for 142.44 billion rupees ($2.13 billion)

* Bharti Airtel says has 4G and 3G spectrum in all telecom zones now ($1 = 66.7483 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Promit Mukherjee)