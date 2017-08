Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* India's Reliance Jio says bought spectrum worth 136.72 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) in auction

* Reliance Jio says bought 269.2 MHz spectrum in 800, 1800 and 2300 MHz bands ($1 = 66.6869 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Devidutta Tripathy)