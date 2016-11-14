FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-India's Reliance Communications Q2 net profit plunges
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 14, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-India's Reliance Communications Q2 net profit plunges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Communications

* Sept quarter net profit 390 million rupees

* Sept quarter total revenue 51.42 billion rupees

* RPM at 44.6 paisa, down 1 percent q-o-q and ARPU at 155 rupees, up 5 percent Q-O-Q

* Says global revenues at 10.89 billion rupees, down 8 percent q-o-q

* Says results for Q2 impacted by increase in competitive intensity, migration of cdma customers to 4G LTE and seasonality factors

* Says 35.1 million data customers including 24.5 million 3G/4G customers Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2fN4DLo Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
