9 months ago
BRIEF-India cenbank says banks to waive ATM charges on transactions
November 14, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-India cenbank says banks to waive ATM charges on transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank says banks shall waive levy of ATM charges for all transactions inclusive of both financial and non-financial transactions

* India cenbank says waiver to be allowed for ATM transactions done by savings bank customers at their own banks' ATMs as well as at other banks' ATMs, irrespective of number of transactions during the month

* India cenbank says waiver applicable on transactions done at ATMs from Nov. 10 till Dec. 30 subject to review Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2exNQ1o (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)

