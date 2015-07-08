FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Honda Motor Co to invest 3.8 bln rupees to increase Rajasthan plant capacity-India CEO
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 8, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Honda Motor Co to invest 3.8 bln rupees to increase Rajasthan plant capacity-India CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - New Delhi - Honda Motor Co

* Exec says India is biggest market for Honda in Asia and oceanic region

* Exec says India contributed 30 percent of total sales of 660,000 units in the region

* Honda Motor Co India CEO says to invest 3.8 billion rupees to increase production capacity by 60,000 vehicles in Rajasthan plant in India

* India CEO says Honda’s total production capacity in India will be 300,000 units by 2016

* India CEO says to grow number of dealerships to 300 across 200 Indian cities by March 2016

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.