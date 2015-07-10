FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Tata Motors exec: defence order book at abt 15 bln rupees
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 10, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India's Tata Motors exec: defence order book at abt 15 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors

* Exec says defence order book at about 15 billion rupees, expected to be delivered over next two yrs

* Exec says there has been a “definite shift” in new government’s policy towards defence procurement

* Exec says sees potential market for future infantry combat vehicles (FICV) at about $39 billion

* Exec says have won contract to supply 1239 units of 6x6 high mobility vehicles to Indian army, total value about 9 billion rupees Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aman Shah in MUMBAI)

