BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India launches its first hybrid car, to be priced starting at $12,425
September 1, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India launches its first hybrid car, to be priced starting at $12,425

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India

* Says launches Ciaz hybrid to be priced starting at 823,000 rupees ($12,424.52) ex-showroom Delhi

* Exec says government incentive of 13,000 rupees on hybrid cars to be passed on to customers

* Exec says received excise benefit on car, will be taxed at 12.5 percent versus 24 percent earlier

* Exec says will look at introducing more hybrid versions in its volume car segment in future Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2400 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
