BRIEF-India auto industry body exec:robust growth will return to all sectors of auto industry in coming qtr
September 2, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India auto industry body exec:robust growth will return to all sectors of auto industry in coming qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* Auto industry body exec says in coming quarter robust growth will return to all sectors of auto industry

* Auto industry body exec says if we don’t have a moderate tax structure now, we will retard growth in auto sector in coming years, awaiting GST

* Auto industry body exec says need to address all problems leading to air pollution in a coordinated manner

* Auto industry body exec says poor road infrastructure and logistics a hurdle for automotive industry

* Auto industry body exec says manufacturers of hybrid cars have reported 25 percent increase in sales after government introduced incentives from april 1 (Reporting By Swati Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)

