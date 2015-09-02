BRIEF-India to be able build 30 kms/day by March 2016 vs 14kms/day in March 2015: roads minister

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* India’s road transport and highways minister says have decided to expand country’s national highway network to 150,000 kms from 96,000 kms

* Road transport and highways minister says by next March we will be able to build 30 kms of roads a day, up from 14 kms this March

* Road transport and highways minister says have no shortage of funds to execute these programs, just need to act with speed

* Road transport and highways minister says auto industry needs to start thinking about how to incorporate higher emission norms, pollution levels in India are serious

* Road transport and highways minister says our priority is to use water transport first, then railways and finally roads

* Road transport and highways minister says we are encouraging electric transport solutions across the country

* Road transport and highways minister says we will try to pass road transport bill in next parliament session

* Road transport and highways minister says spending 35 billion rupees this year to improve accident spots on road

* Road transport and highways minister says outsourcing setting up of 2000 driver training centers in the country (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)