FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mahindra & mahindra exec says rural sales softening for Mahindra vehicles
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 2, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mahindra & mahindra exec says rural sales softening for Mahindra vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra

* Exec says see rural sales softening for Mahindra vehicles

* Exec says shortening life cycle of products is reducing commercial payback for the industry

* Exec says cost of developing products is going up given demand and need for higher safety regulations in India

* Exec says our focus is on electric vehicles, need government to introduce more incentives to make it more commercially viable

* Exec says evaluating which older Mahindra vehicles do not meet crash norms, those will need to be phased out

* Exec says evaluating bringing Peugeot scooters to India but will need to be at a price lower than what it is currently sold at

* Exec says see good opportunity to sell Peugeot scooters in northern Africa and China

* Exec says government’s pace of converting reforms and initiatives to reality is not good Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.