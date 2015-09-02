BRIEF-Mahindra & mahindra exec says rural sales softening for Mahindra vehicles

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra

* Exec says see rural sales softening for Mahindra vehicles

* Exec says shortening life cycle of products is reducing commercial payback for the industry

* Exec says cost of developing products is going up given demand and need for higher safety regulations in India

* Exec says our focus is on electric vehicles, need government to introduce more incentives to make it more commercially viable

* Exec says evaluating which older Mahindra vehicles do not meet crash norms, those will need to be phased out

* Exec says evaluating bringing Peugeot scooters to India but will need to be at a price lower than what it is currently sold at

* Exec says see good opportunity to sell Peugeot scooters in northern Africa and China

* Exec says government’s pace of converting reforms and initiatives to reality is not good Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)