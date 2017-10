May 23 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank to buy 150 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of government bonds via open market operation (OMO) on May 25 - statement

* India cenbank to buy 7.80 pct, 2020 bond, 7.68 pct 2023 bond, 7.72 pct 2025 bond, 8.24 pct 2027 bond, 8.97 pct 2030 bond and 8.24 pct 2033 bond via OMO - statement

* Full text on: [bit.ly/1WKtctI] ($1 = 67.52 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)