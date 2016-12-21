BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank releases monetary policy committee minutes of December meeting
* India MPC member Ghate says "a negative demand shock because of the withdrawal of SBNs will lead to a decline in consumption demand" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "economic growth outlook going into the autumn months had become increasingly optimistic, underscoring the economy's resilience to potential negative shocks" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says RBI's forecast of CPI headline inflation rate obtained by assessment of commodity groups in CPI basket for end of March 2017 is about 5% with some upside risks - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says " growth in ECRI's Indian leading exports index, a harbinger of India's exports growth, was also in a decisive cyclical upturn" - cenbank minutes
* India cenbank executive director Patra: achieving 5 percent will imbue credibility into commitment of monetary policy to the inflation target of 4 percent
* India MPC member Dholakia says "range estimates of the same indicate a significant chance of inflation rate exceeding threshold in March 2017 and in June 2017" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says "what counters adverse effects of withdrawal of SBNs is the aggressive pace of digitisation, and fast restoration of transaction demand for money from re-tendering process" - cenbank minutes
* India cenbank deputy Gandhi: don't see any significant downside risks to medium-term growth prospects of economy - minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says "paramount concern at this juncture has to do with the stickiness of inflation excluding food and fuel" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says given the recent developments on sbns and related policies, "banking sector is likely to be flooded with liquidity for some time to come" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says "both external and domestic economic environments are currently impacted by some unique uncertainties as pointed out in the resolution of the committee"- cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says committee should now focus on mid-point of medium-term inflation target of 4 +/- 2 percent given the lags associated with transmission of monetary policy - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "on basis of Indian leading indices produced by ECRI, it can be inferred that the Indian economy was in a resilient state ahead of the decision to withdraw SBNs" - cenbank minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says inflation excluding food and fuel remains sticky - MPC minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "it may be noted that a leading index predicts changes in economic activity and thus, cyclical turns in the economy" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says "because of increased uncertainty due to withdrawal of SBNs, and virtually no hard data for November, it would be prudent to 'wait-and-watch" - cenbank minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says global financial conditions pose a threat to macroeconomic and financial stability - MPC minutes
* India cenbank executive director Patra: critical to stay focused on inflation target of 5 percent for Jan-March of 2016-17- minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "improved exports growth may provide additional support to growth in economic activity" - cenbank minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says large fluctuations in capital flows and asset prices will impart volatility leading to inflation - MPC minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "withdrawal of sbns is expected to have only a transitory impact on economic activity" - cenbank minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says uncertainty shows no sign of subsiding - MPC minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "with a cumulative reduction in the policy rate by 175 basis points since January 2015, conditions are conducive for further transmission to lending rates by banks" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says "my own point forecast based on a more aggregative econometric model is lower" - cenbank minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says uncertainty likely to get accentuated in the coming year as us macroeconomic and trade policies realign - MPC minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "fully endorse the resolution to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says "some disinflation will also come about because of the withdrawal of SBNs, although with a lag" - cenbank minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says impact of the withdrawal of old high-value bank notes on growth, inflation is transitory - MPC minutes
* India cenbank executive director Patra: global developments including morphing of political changes into macroeconomic risks could likely be longer-lived and more challenging
* India MPC member Dholakia says "any policy intervention in terms of repo rate with acknowledged longer outside lags is likely to add to the uncertainties"-cenbank minutes
* Patel says important for monetary policy to stay focused on medium-term, strive to achieve middle of inflation target range of 4 percent - MPC minutes
* India cenbank executive director Patra: global developments warrant careful monitoring of the way forces play out and influence near-to medium-term policy
* Patel says higher allowances under the 7th pay commission award will impact inflation outcomes and inflation expectations in 2017-19 - MPC minutes
* Patel says implementation of the GST could produce a one-off step-up, albeit modest, in inflation - MPC minutes
* Patel says achieving inflation target of 5 percent for Q4 of 2016-17 and securing 4 percent midpoint of target range remains the primary objective - MPC minutes Source text: (bit.ly/2h9rGCA)
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg