BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki chairman says all approvals in place for Gujarat plant
October 27, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki chairman says all approvals in place for Gujarat plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Chairman says

* Expect exports this fiscal year to be higher than last fiscal year

* Expect good sales during the festive season

* Finalized final contract manufacturing agreement for Gujarat plant

* Minority shareholder voting on Gujarat plant will be held between Nov 16 and until Dec 15

* Result of voting will be made public on Dec 17

* Have got pending permissions for plant from Gujarat government, all approvals are in

* Confident of getting shareholder vote in company’s favor for gujarat plant

* Possible to open gujarat plant ahead of earlier schedule of May 2017

* Going forward will pay all future royalties to Suzuki in rupees

* For vehicles developed in India royalty paid will be lower than existing rates

* Royalty paid on future vehicles will be capped at a maximum of 5 percent in rupee terms

* Average annual royalty payments to Suzuki to be less than 5.5 to 6 pct paid in previous years

* Seventh pay commission expected to be prospective, will not have same impact as previous commission

* Have formed a real estate team to acquire land to grow dealership, workshops Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)

