BRIEF-State Bank of India chief says will try to achieve 14 pct credit growth in FY16

Nov 6 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Chief says loan refinancing worth 39.16 billion rupees done under 5/25 scheme in Q2

* Chief says much more confident about asset quality going forward

* Chief says believe economy needs to move up quickly to see some stability in asset quality

* Chief says will try to achieve 14 percent credit growth in FY16

* Chief says expect rate of credit growth in small and medium enterprises segment to pick up

* Chief says loan loss provisions likely to remain stable in near term